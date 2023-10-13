Council preparing to trial smart ringbouys at 20 locations in Donegal

Donegal County Council could soon be using smart ringbouys and life rings after a trial in Dublin identified three products deemed to be suitable for use in Ireland.

Embedded chips monitor the life rings, and the council is notified immediately if they are moved or tampered with.

Responding to a question from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, officials confirmed the Environment and Marine sections of each MD have shortlisted 20 remote, vulnerable or crucial ringbuoy locations for a trial program in the county.

The three companies have been asked to submit proposals, and once they’ve been received, the council will consider its next move.

Cllr Kavanagh is welcoming the progress, saying interference with this vital lifesaving equipment is a major problem……….