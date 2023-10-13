Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Council to seek TII support for signature tourism project on Letterkenny – Burtonport Greenway

Donegal County Council is to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland seeking a signature tourism project at the Owencarrow viaduct between Termon and Creeslough as part of the Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway Project.

Cllr Michael McBride told Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week that the greenway has the potential to replicate the success of similar projects in Mayo and Waterford if adequate investment is made available.

He says a project in that area would bring economic benefits to the wider area, and on that basis, the council, TII and others need to cooperate to ensure the potential of the project is maximised………….

