Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

GRA not convinced at raising of garda application age

The Garda Representative Association isn’t convinced the raising of the age limit for joining An Garda Síochána will tackle recruitment and retention issues.

It’s being raised from 35 to 50, and the Justice Minister has said it’s to give as many people as possible the opportunity to apply.

The Garda fitness test is also going to be adapted in line with the current age-related graduated system.

Donegal based GRA President Brendan O’Connor welcomes the move to get more people in uniform, but says it’s not going to fix everything………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
Top Stories, News

Multi-use games are in Stranorlar won’t go ahead because of planning delays

13 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2023
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget a disaster for the fishing and seafood sectors – MacLochlainn

13 October 2023
templemore garda college
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA not convinced at raising of garda application age

13 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
Top Stories, News

Multi-use games are in Stranorlar won’t go ahead because of planning delays

13 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2023
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget a disaster for the fishing and seafood sectors – MacLochlainn

13 October 2023
templemore garda college
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA not convinced at raising of garda application age

13 October 2023
life buoy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council preparing to trial smart ringbouys at 20 locations in Donegal

13 October 2023
polestar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny needs short term measures to address gridlock – McMonagle

13 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube