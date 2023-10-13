GRA not convinced at raising of garda application age

The Garda Representative Association isn’t convinced the raising of the age limit for joining An Garda Síochána will tackle recruitment and retention issues.

It’s being raised from 35 to 50, and the Justice Minister has said it’s to give as many people as possible the opportunity to apply.

The Garda fitness test is also going to be adapted in line with the current age-related graduated system.

Donegal based GRA President Brendan O’Connor welcomes the move to get more people in uniform, but says it’s not going to fix everything………….