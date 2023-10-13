Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Letterkenny needs short term measures to address gridlock – McMonagle

Short term measures are needed in Letterkenny to address the gridlock being experienced in Letterkenny on a regular basis.

That’s the view of Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who wants the National Tran sport Authority to visit the town and see what extra resources can be provided to help with the implementation of the Transport Plan for Letterkenny which includes Park & Ride Facilities, a new public bus service, and the proposed Transport Hub on Pearse Road.

Officials said they are at capacity in terms of delivering and completing projects already underway.

Cllr Mc Monagle says good work is being done, and there are long term plans which will resolve many of the issues.

However, he insists short term measures are needed now………

 

Council response delivered at meeting –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

polestar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny needs short term measures to address gridlock – McMonagle

13 October 2023
Microsoft Word - N56 - Polestar Signalisation Revised Layout and
News, Top Stories

DCC publishes navigation drawings for Polestar Roundabout ahead of light switch-on on Tuesday

13 October 2023
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council told ‘silent homelessness’ must be tackled

13 October 2023
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Donegal teacher denies abusing pupil when she worked in a Dublin school in 1985

13 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

polestar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny needs short term measures to address gridlock – McMonagle

13 October 2023
Microsoft Word - N56 - Polestar Signalisation Revised Layout and
News, Top Stories

DCC publishes navigation drawings for Polestar Roundabout ahead of light switch-on on Tuesday

13 October 2023
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council told ‘silent homelessness’ must be tackled

13 October 2023
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Donegal teacher denies abusing pupil when she worked in a Dublin school in 1985

13 October 2023
Owencarrow Viaduct
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to seek TII support for signature tourism project on Letterkenny – Burtonport Greenway

13 October 2023
Thomas Pringle Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block homeowners have succeeded where government failed in discussions with banks – Pringle

13 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube