Letterkenny needs short term measures to address gridlock – McMonagle

Short term measures are needed in Letterkenny to address the gridlock being experienced in Letterkenny on a regular basis.

That’s the view of Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who wants the National Tran sport Authority to visit the town and see what extra resources can be provided to help with the implementation of the Transport Plan for Letterkenny which includes Park & Ride Facilities, a new public bus service, and the proposed Transport Hub on Pearse Road.

Officials said they are at capacity in terms of delivering and completing projects already underway.

Cllr Mc Monagle says good work is being done, and there are long term plans which will resolve many of the issues.

However, he insists short term measures are needed now………

Council response delivered at meeting –