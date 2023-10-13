Preview: Donegal Intermediate and Junior Championship Finals with Peter Campbell

It’s finals week in the intermediate and junior championships here in Donegal.

O’Donnell Park is the venue for both finals, and Highland’s coverage begins on Saturday with Na Rossa facing Moville in the junior final. Ryan Ferry and Brendan Devenney will have live commentary from the 4 p.m. start.

On Sunday, Downings meet Malin in the intermediate final. Live coverage begins at 4 p.m. with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoynce.

In the build-up to the closing stages of the intermediate and junior championships, Oisin Kelly has been looking at the weekend’s big games with sports writer Peter Campbell…