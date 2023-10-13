Donegal County Council have issued a road alert that there will be temporary diversions at Chestnut Road in Ballybofey.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is carrying out the Ballybofey/Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme.

Ward and Burke Construction Limited is working on behalf of Uisce Éireann to deliver this project.

As part of the next phase, Uisce Éireann would like to inform you that Ward and Burke intend to carry works on Navenny Street and Chestnut Road to deliver the next section of the project.

The works period granted by Donegal County Council extends from the following date and time:

Phase 3: One Way System in place at Chestnut/Navenny Road Junction from Monday 16th October until Friday 3rd November.

The affected areas for this phase of works are Navenny Street and Chestnut Road during this time. Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained throughout the works.