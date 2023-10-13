Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Temporary diversions at Chestnut Road in Ballybofey

Donegal County Council have issued a road alert that there will be temporary diversions at Chestnut Road in Ballybofey.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is carrying out the Ballybofey/Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme.

Ward and Burke Construction Limited is working on behalf of Uisce Éireann to deliver this project.

As part of the next phase, Uisce Éireann would like to inform you that Ward and Burke intend to carry works on Navenny Street and Chestnut Road to deliver the next section of the project.

The works period granted by Donegal County Council extends from the following date and time:

Phase 3: One Way System in place at Chestnut/Navenny Road Junction from Monday 16th October until Friday 3rd November.

The affected areas for this phase of works are Navenny Street and Chestnut Road during this time. Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained throughout the works.

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
Temporary diversions at Chestnut Road in Ballybofey

13 October 2023
money cash budget euro
Tax cuts and one off cost of living and social welfare payments deemed progressive, according to ESRI

13 October 2023
IMG-9360
Pearse Doherty voices concerns for recruitment and investment in Irish Defence Forces

13 October 2023
translink culmore
Bus service to Heather Road area of Galliagh withdrawn following a number of stoning incidents

13 October 2023
