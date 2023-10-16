23 year old man charged with number of drug-related offences in Derry

A 23 year old man has been charged to court with a number of drug-related offences.

The charges are in connection with the seizure of a number of items following a search of a property in The Old Fort area of Strathfoyle on Friday evening.

He has been charged with possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply those of Class A and B.

He was due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.