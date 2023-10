Many older people find it hard to meet one-off costs as they get older.

Age Action’s new report shows older people highly value the State pension, but many still struggle.

Three in 10 of those aged 66 and over rely on social protection for over 90 per cent of their income, and four in 10 rely on it for more than half of their money.

Age Action Policy Specialist, Nat O’Connor says women fare worse than men in older age…………..