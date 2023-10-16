Donegal’s Special Needs Parent Network attend meeting in Letterkenny to discuss CDNT crisis

The Special Needs Parent Network in Donegal attended a meeting this morning between the HSE and local public representatives in Letterkenny.

The HSE’s staffing crisis and it’s effects on the Children’s Disability Network Teams were discussed during the meeting with families impacted by the staffing crisis having their say.

Josephine Corkery, a member of the Special Needs Parent Network in Donegal, attended the meeting this morning.

She says the discussions focused on what will help families now………….