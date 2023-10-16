Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Donegal’s Special Needs Parent Network attend meeting in Letterkenny to discuss CDNT crisis

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The Special Needs Parent Network in Donegal attended a meeting this morning between the HSE and local public representatives in Letterkenny.

The HSE’s staffing crisis and it’s effects on the Children’s Disability Network Teams were discussed during the meeting with families impacted by the staffing crisis having their say.

Josephine Corkery, a member of the Special Needs Parent Network in Donegal, attended the meeting this morning.

She says the discussions focused on what will help families now………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister and An Garda Síochána to tackle the upward trend of road deaths

16 October 2023
Special Needs Parents
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Special Needs Parent Network attend meeting in Letterkenny to discuss CDNT crisis

16 October 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Portnablagh

16 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

16 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister and An Garda Síochána to tackle the upward trend of road deaths

16 October 2023
Special Needs Parents
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Special Needs Parent Network attend meeting in Letterkenny to discuss CDNT crisis

16 October 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Portnablagh

16 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

16 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

23 year old man charged with number of drug-related offences in Derry

16 October 2023
LK College
News, Top Stories

RegTech Conference to take place at ATU Donegal next Wednesday

16 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube