Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Justice Minister and An Garda Síochána to tackle the upward trend of road deaths

The Justice Minister says she and senior members of An Garda Síochána are working together to tackle the worrying upward trend of road deaths.

150 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, with six people dying in separate incidents since last Friday.

It was reported this morning 300-thousand checkpoint breath tests were carried out in 2018, but it’s projected this year will be at least half that number.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says as well as penalties and punishments, education is key in tackling issues on our roads:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister and An Garda Síochána to tackle the upward trend of road deaths

16 October 2023
Special Needs Parents
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Special Needs Parent Network attend meeting in Letterkenny to discuss CDNT crisis

16 October 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Portnablagh

16 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

16 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister and An Garda Síochána to tackle the upward trend of road deaths

16 October 2023
Special Needs Parents
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Special Needs Parent Network attend meeting in Letterkenny to discuss CDNT crisis

16 October 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Portnablagh

16 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

16 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

23 year old man charged with number of drug-related offences in Derry

16 October 2023
LK College
News, Top Stories

RegTech Conference to take place at ATU Donegal next Wednesday

16 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube