Justice Minister and An Garda Síochána to tackle the upward trend of road deaths

The Justice Minister says she and senior members of An Garda Síochána are working together to tackle the worrying upward trend of road deaths.

150 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, with six people dying in separate incidents since last Friday.

It was reported this morning 300-thousand checkpoint breath tests were carried out in 2018, but it’s projected this year will be at least half that number.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says as well as penalties and punishments, education is key in tackling issues on our roads: