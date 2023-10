The need for foster parents is at an all-time high, due to the increased demand of children’s needs.

That’s the warning from Tusla, as it launches its National Fostering Week today.

Ireland is one of the world leaders in foster care, with almost 4 thousand foster carers opening their homes to over 5 thousand children.

The child and family agency is aiming to raise awareness across all communities in the country.

Tusla’s Clare Murphy says they are actively looking for more foster families……….