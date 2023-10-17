Donegal GAA Chairman Fergus McGee to step down

Donegal GAA will seek a new chairman for 2024 after Fergus McGee informed the executive on Monday evening that he will be stepping down at December’s Convention.

The St Eunan’s clubman was only elected to the chair at the end of 2022 taking over the role from Mick McGrath.

During his short period at the helm, McGee had to navigate the board through a turbulent time as the Donegal Academy fell apart and the county was under scrutiny by Croke Park while Paddy Carr resigned.

McGee was part of the selection committee that appointed Jim McGuinness as manager.