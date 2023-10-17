Former HSE head says there is no hostility in Dublin towards LUH

A former head of the HSE says it’s significant that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has agreed to visit Letterkenny University Hospital to meet with management there. He’s also agreed to meet with Donegal GPs and consultants, who wrote separately to the minister in recent days warning of the serious problems at the hospital which are impacting on patient care.

Tony O’Brien warned yesterday that Budget 2024, which was presented last week, is the most destructive for the health service in a decade, and stresses that more funding is necessary.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he denied that there is hostility in Dublin towards the hospital in Letterkenny, and said the letters to Minister Donnelly will help highlight the issues there………