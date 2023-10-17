Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Ours to Protect – Halloween Swap Shop, St. Marys NS, Stranorlar 17/10/23

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Donna-Marie talks to Ms. Gallen and the Student Council of St. Mary’s NS Stranorlar about their Halloween Swap Shop:

Tip Sheet: 

Did you know?

    1. A swap shop is a really easy way to enter the circular economy – costumes get a second, third or fourth lease of life! Which is really great for kids as they usually grow out of their costumes every year.
    2. The idea of a swap shop does not involve money, everyone comes together to trade what they no longer need.
    3. Parents, you can do so with other parents from your child’s school, clubs, or creche!-  Or get all the cousins together.
    4. Social media is another way to achieve this – check out our episode on freecycling! https://highlandradio.com/2023/06/20/ours-to-protect-letterkenny-freecycle-pay-it-forward-20-06-23/ 
    5. Another way to keep costs- and your carbon footprint down and is to keep your trick or treat bags and reuse them year in year out – make the decision to start this year. Get a box and put all of your Halloween decorations, costumes, trick or treat supplies and keep them for next year.
    6. Remember pumpkins can biodegrade and they can be used to make pies and decorations and are relatively low cost.

Listen back to past episodes
Ours to Protect Survey
Ecological Footprint Calculator


Top Stories

Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly defends budget allocation

17 October 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – Halloween Swap Shop, St. Marys NS, Stranorlar 17/10/23

17 October 2023
Tony Canavan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta CEO welcomes GP call for more involvement in planning health services in Donegal

17 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2023
