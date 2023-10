Supermarket giant Tesco says its surplus food programme has delivered 130,000 meals to charitable groups in Donegal in 10 years.

The company says it distributes leftovers at the end of each day to those who need it most.

All food is edible but nearing its use by date, and typical donations include fruit, vegetables, baked goods, meat and more.

Research by anti waste group Food Cloud earlier this year found almost 50% of those benefitting from donations are children.