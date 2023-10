Donegal County Council’s Road Safety Engineer is to examine the Cullion Road and Listillion Road junctions on the N13 at Lurgybrack outside Letterkenny.

The issue was raised at a recent MD meeting by Cllr Donal Coyle, who is urging the council to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in a bid to have traffic calming measures installed.

The council says it carried out works to improve signage and Road Markings last year, but Cllr Coyle says there are still dangers on that road…….