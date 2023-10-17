Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
UK registered cars damaged in Letterkenny attack

Gardai in Letterkenny have renewed an appeal for information about an attack on two parked cars at Glenard Park, Long Lane.

During the Community Garda Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Niall Maguire told Greg Hughes what happened…….

 

