Police in Derry investigating potential sectarian hate crime after pipe bomb attack

Police in Derry believe a pipe bomb attack last night may have been a sectarian hate crime.

A woman in her 20s was inside a house in Heron Way when the device partially exploded at the backdoor at around 11.30pm last night.

She wasn’t injured however damage was caused to the door.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated for a time while police and Army Technical Officers examined the scene.

Detectives at Strand Road are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have captured any footage in the area last evening.

