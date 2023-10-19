Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

The Score 19/10/23

 

With several sporting fixtures to discuss in the coming days, Oisin Kelly is joined by Sports Editor of the Donegal News Ryan Ferry to look ahead to Finn Harps final game of the season against Bray Wanderers, and we’ll tease out where Harps have to go from here.

It’s also county final weekend. Ryan will give his prediction on the Naomh Conail vs. Gaoth Dobahir clash, as will Martin McHugh, who will drop in on the programme.

While in our club corner section, we’ll hear from two sides that are unbeaten so far this season, Donegal Junior League outfit Ballybofey United and Inishowen’s Redcastle United.

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

