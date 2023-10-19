Two cars seized and two drivers arrested in Letterkenny

Two cars have been seized and two motorists arrested by Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit within the past 48 hours.

On Tuesday evening Gardai detected a car untaxed for 4 years. It was suspected that the driver was also not insured. The car was subsequently seized and a roadside drug test indicated the presence of cannabis. The driver was arrested.

A second driver was arrested by Gardaí in the early hours of yesterday morning in Letterkenny as they also failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cannabis.

Meanwhile, while on patrol yesterday Gardai came across an unaccompanied learner driver who had no insurance, tax, NCT or L plates.

The car was seized and the driver will now face a Court appearance.

Gardai say too many lives are lost on the roads because of poor decisions when it comes to road safety and too many families are left devastated.

They have warned that drivers all have a part to play in making roads safer.