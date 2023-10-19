Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Two cars seized and two drivers arrested in Letterkenny

Two cars have been seized and two motorists arrested by Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit within the past 48 hours.

On Tuesday evening Gardai detected a car untaxed for 4 years. It was suspected that the driver was also not insured. The car was subsequently seized and a roadside drug test indicated the presence of cannabis. The driver was arrested.

A second driver was arrested by Gardaí in the early hours of yesterday morning in Letterkenny as they also failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cannabis.

Meanwhile, while on patrol yesterday Gardai came across an unaccompanied learner driver who had no insurance, tax, NCT or L plates.

The car was seized and the driver will now face a Court appearance.

Gardai say too many lives are lost on the roads because of poor decisions when it comes to road safety and too many families are left devastated.

They have warned that drivers all have a part to play in making roads safer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating potential sectarian hate crime after pipe bomb attack

19 October 2023
Maghera Search
News, Top Stories

Police locate body in search for missing Co Derry man

19 October 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

19 October 2023
Garda RPU
News, Top Stories

Two cars seized and two drivers arrested in Letterkenny

19 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating potential sectarian hate crime after pipe bomb attack

19 October 2023
Maghera Search
News, Top Stories

Police locate body in search for missing Co Derry man

19 October 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

19 October 2023
Garda RPU
News, Top Stories

Two cars seized and two drivers arrested in Letterkenny

19 October 2023
president higgins
News, Top Stories

President Higgins to meet Pope Francis today

19 October 2023
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Government accused of making things worse for children in State-provided accommodation

19 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube