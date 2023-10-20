Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
County Final Preview: Martin McHugh & Ryan Ferry

 

The countdown to the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday at MacCumhaill Park continues. Champions Naomh Conaill are the favourites to overcome Gaoth Dobhair.

The Boys in Blue are in their seventh straight final, meanwhile the Gaeltacht Men last won the title in 2018 when they beat Sunday’s opposition in the decider.

Here on Highland, we will have live match commentary of the match on Sunday with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh at 4pm, but build up will start from 3:30 with Brendan Kilcoynce & Brendan Devenney joining in.

On the score this week, Ryan Ferry gave his prediction on the Naomh Conail vs. Gaoth Dobahir clash, as will Martin McHugh…

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2023
galway hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Over €4,600 awarded to Donegal organisations to assist with energy costs

20 October 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Donegal to reap benefits of 20% increase in language planning funding

20 October 2023
Advertisement

