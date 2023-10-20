County Final Preview: Martin McHugh & Ryan Ferry

The countdown to the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday at MacCumhaill Park continues. Champions Naomh Conaill are the favourites to overcome Gaoth Dobhair.

The Boys in Blue are in their seventh straight final, meanwhile the Gaeltacht Men last won the title in 2018 when they beat Sunday’s opposition in the decider.

Here on Highland, we will have live match commentary of the match on Sunday with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh at 4pm, but build up will start from 3:30 with Brendan Kilcoynce & Brendan Devenney joining in.

On the score this week, Ryan Ferry gave his prediction on the Naomh Conail vs. Gaoth Dobahir clash, as will Martin McHugh…