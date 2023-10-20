Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps vs Bray goes ahead

Finn Harps final game of the season will go ahead after a pitch inspection that took place at the Carlisle Grounds today, ahead of Harps match away to Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

The League of Ireland can also confirm that tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

Earlier today, the league announced that the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division clash between UCD and Cork City has been called off due to an unplayable pitch and the ongoing Orange Weather Warning issued by Met Eireann.

court
News, Top Stories

Irish celebrity found not guilty of the defilement of a child

20 October 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body found in Derry confirmed as missing Lee Johnston

20 October 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian injured by object thrown from car in Derry

20 October 2023
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
Top Stories, News

Derry drivers to expect delays following report of collision

20 October 2023
