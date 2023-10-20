Finn Harps vs Bray goes ahead

Finn Harps final game of the season will go ahead after a pitch inspection that took place at the Carlisle Grounds today, ahead of Harps match away to Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

The League of Ireland can also confirm that tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

Earlier today, the league announced that the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division clash between UCD and Cork City has been called off due to an unplayable pitch and the ongoing Orange Weather Warning issued by Met Eireann.