“In the circumstances it’s a decent point” – Ruaidhrí Higgins

Derry City drew at home to Shelbourne 0-0 on Friday night at the Brandywell in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Midfielder Sadou Diallo was sent off after 24 minutes of play.

The point helps City’s push to play in Europe next season; with two games remaining, they sit second and level with the St. Pats but above on goal difference, the Dublin side have a game in hand, both teams are on 59 points.

After the match, Ruaidhrí Higgins said, “In the circumstances it’s a decent point,” referring to the red card.

Defender Shane McEleney after the match…

Midfielder Ben Doherty’s thoughts on the game…

