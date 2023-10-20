Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

A Donegal Senator doesn’t believe money will resolve the crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Senator Niall Blaney however, says additional funding for the health budget is needed.

Almost 100 doctors and consultants have joined forces in Donegal and written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly urgently seeking an on site meeting to discuss serious safety concerns for patients attending the ED.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show a full review of Letterkenny University Hospital to identify the source of the issues must be the first step:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

20 October 2023
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for safety concerns at Burnfoot junction to be addressed

20 October 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal doctors defer meeting with Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electrician
News

Pilot scheme for Gaeltacht tradespeople launched

20 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

20 October 2023
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for safety concerns at Burnfoot junction to be addressed

20 October 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal doctors defer meeting with Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electrician
News

Pilot scheme for Gaeltacht tradespeople launched

20 October 2023
Barbary Macque
News, Top Stories

Rare monkey born at Wild Ireland

20 October 2023
EPA October Report
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent action required to improve private drinking water quality

20 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube