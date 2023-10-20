‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

A Donegal Senator doesn’t believe money will resolve the crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Senator Niall Blaney however, says additional funding for the health budget is needed.

Almost 100 doctors and consultants have joined forces in Donegal and written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly urgently seeking an on site meeting to discuss serious safety concerns for patients attending the ED.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show a full review of Letterkenny University Hospital to identify the source of the issues must be the first step: