A woman has been left with a facial injuries after having an object thrown at her while out walking her dog earlier this month.

On Sunday the 8th of October at around 11:30pm, what have been described as a red estate passed the woman and threw the object out of the window.

There was an R plate on the back window.

The incident happened behind the Quayside Shopping Centre.

PSNI are asking those who witnessed the incident or has information to assist police enquiries to call 101.