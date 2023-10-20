Pilot scheme for Gaeltacht tradespeople launched

A pilot scheme is being rolled out for Gaeltacht tradespeople.

The initiative will assist tradespeople and professionals seeking to update or learn new skills in the area of energy conservation and renewable energy.

Up to €2,000 will be available towards tuition fees for recognised courses.

With a high demand for electrical, plumbing, engineering, architectural, installation, construction and roofing skills in the renewable energy sector; the aim of the pilot scheme is to further train workers seeking to transition into the sector.