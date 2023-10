Finn Harps ended the season with a draw away to Bray Wanderers in horrific weather conditions.

Harps went 1-0 up through defender Matthew Makinson, ending the half leading the home side. Bray got back into the game through a penalty from Chris Lyons on 62 minutes.

In what was a tough season for the Ballybofey side, they finished the season in ninth.

After the match, interim boss Darren Murphy thought the draw was a “fair result.”