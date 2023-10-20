Urgent action required to improve private drinking water quality

Urgent action is required to improve the quality of private drinking water provided by group water schemes and small private supplies.

According to a new Environmental Protection Agency report, the quality of water from private supplies is worse than the public system.

Drinking water is provided to approximately 200 thousand people across rural communities in Ireland by over 380 group water schemes.

In Donegal, water supplies in Milford, Lettermacaward and Glenties-Ardara were added to the EPAs Remedial Action List.

Noel Byrne from the EPA said the review of the rural water sector has identified several key issues that need to be addressed immediately to protect public health:

You can read the full report here