Noamh Conaill retain Dr Maguire Cup

In their seventh straight county final, Noamh Conaill have won this year’s Donegal Senior Football Championship, overcoming Gaoth Dobhair to retain the title in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday afternoon.

An early five-point lead with no reply in under ten minutes had the Boys in Blue well on their way, and they went into half-time leading 0-09 to 0-02.

In the second half, Gaoth Dobhair had early scores, but Noamh Conaill replied every time and continued to pull away as they would go on to win 1-16 to 1-8.

Here’s Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne at full time..

 

