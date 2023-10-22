Reaction: Naomh Conaill champions again

Player of the Match Ethan O’Donnell

Noamh Conaill are county champions again after retaining the Dr. Maguire Cup as they proved to be strong for Gaoth Dobhair in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Boys in Blue had an early five-point lead with no reply from the Gaeltacht Men and went on to lead 0-09 to 0-02 at halftime.

Gaoth Dobhair did score a few times in the first few minutes of the second half, but Naomh Conaill always answered back to go on and win 1-16 to 1-08.

