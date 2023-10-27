Club Corner: Preview of Drumoghill & Glengad United in Ulster Junior Cup

In local soccer and in our club corner segment this week we hear from the Drumoghill and Glengad United clubs.

The Ulster Junior Cup takes centre stage this weekend with a number of big games, among them being a number of ties that pit Donegal sides against opposition from Monaghan.

Drumoghill, who play in the Donegal Physiotherapy Division 2 and host Monaghan Town at the Moss on Sunday, have made a fairly decent start to the season and will be hoping to push for promotion.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Drumoghill secretary Kevin Neely about the development of facilities at their ground and plans for the future but he began by asking him for his assessment on the season so far for the Sunday team.

Meanwhile, Inishowen Junior League side Glengad United will be in action against Monaghan United.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the Glengad manager Stephen McLaughlin about what could be a season of transition, the league and the cup.

And that was Stephen McLaughlin, manager of Glengad United.

By the way, a third Monaghan side are also tackling a Donegal opponent on Sunday in the Ulster Junior Cup. Glaslough Villa are at home to Swilly Rovers.