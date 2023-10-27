Win in Cork secures Derry City European football

In the League of Ireland Premier Division, Derry City are going up the road with a victory and European football after beating Cork City 1-0 in Turners Cross on Friday night.

The Candystripes sat in third going into the match behind St. Patrick Athletic but knew a point would book their spot in Europe next season.

Defender Ronan Boyce scored the only goal of the match on the 74th minute.

City now sit second, ahead of St. Pats on goal difference, as they dropped points tonight, losing 2-0 away to Shamrock Rovers, as the Hoops were crowned winners of the league.

Derry City will meet St. Patrick Athletic next week in what will be the final league game of the season.