10 people were arrested in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend for drink or drug driving.

Speed checks and high visibility checkpoints were carried out over the past few days which resulted in 5 motorists being arrested for drink driving related offences and 5 for drug driving offences.

Fixed Charge Penalty notices were issued for a variety of other road traffic offences.

Gardai are continuing to urge all road users to never take unnecessary risks on the roads.