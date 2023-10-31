43% decrease in patients without a bed at LUH during October

There’s been a 43% drop in the number of patients waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

349 people were without a bed at the hospital during October which is down significantly on the same period last year from 617.

A total of 10,538 patients including 273 children went without a bed in October at hospitals across the country according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Letterkenny University Hospital is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 39 admitted patients awaiting a bed, 10 in the Emergency Department and 29 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.