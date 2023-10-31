Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

43% decrease in patients without a bed at LUH during October

There’s been a 43% drop in the number of patients waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

349 people were without a bed at the hospital during October which is down significantly on the same period last year from 617.

A total of 10,538 patients including 273 children went without a bed in October at hospitals across the country according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Letterkenny University Hospital is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 39 admitted patients awaiting a bed, 10 in the Emergency Department and 29 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

43% decrease in patients without a bed at LUH during October

31 October 2023
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning for Donegal

31 October 2023
deer
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí raise awareness of collision involving deer on N15

31 October 2023
Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Appeal for witness following criminal damage incident at Hazelwood Drive in Lifford

31 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

43% decrease in patients without a bed at LUH during October

31 October 2023
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning for Donegal

31 October 2023
deer
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí raise awareness of collision involving deer on N15

31 October 2023
Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Appeal for witness following criminal damage incident at Hazelwood Drive in Lifford

31 October 2023
Garda performing a roadside check at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Criminal damage incident at Park Lane in Buncrana

31 October 2023
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage sparked over comments about child with Down Syndrome

31 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube