An incident of criminal damage occurred at Hazelwood Drive in Lifford last Wednesday.

Around five minutes past midnight, a car that was parked in the area and was set alight.

The fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the flames.

The car was destroyed as a result of the fire.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 9167100.