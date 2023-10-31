Bumper entry for Donegal Harvest Rally

The launch of the Donegal Harvest Rally took place on Monday in Gortahork

The event takes place on Saturday, November 11th and will be based around the Cloughaneely area.

This year’s event, which is sponsored by Teac Bhillie in Gort a’Choirce is closed to Donegal Motor Club members.

The entry list was unveiled at the launch and makes for impressive reading.

It’s led by the Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine, with Declan Boyle, Eamonn Kelly, Michael Boyle and Desi Henry among the top five seeds.

The top ten entries are made up of Jason Mitchell, Joseph McGonigle, Stuart Darcy, Kevin Gallagher and Kevin Eves.

Saturday week’s event will take on a mini stage format of two stages done three times.

Top 50 seeds below.