Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Bumper entry for Donegal Harvest Rally

Kevin Eves on the 2091 Harvest Rally. Photo Brian McDaid / Cristeph Studio

The launch of the Donegal Harvest Rally took place on Monday in Gortahork

The event takes place on Saturday, November 11th and will be based around the Cloughaneely area.

This year’s event, which is sponsored by Teac Bhillie in Gort a’Choirce is closed to Donegal Motor Club members.

The entry list was unveiled at the launch and makes for impressive reading.

It’s led by the Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine, with Declan Boyle, Eamonn Kelly, Michael Boyle and Desi Henry among the top five seeds.

The top ten entries are made up of Jason Mitchell, Joseph McGonigle, Stuart Darcy, Kevin Gallagher and Kevin Eves.

Saturday week’s event will take on a mini stage format of two stages done three times.

Top 50 seeds below.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two vehicle road traffic collision on Beltany Road

31 October 2023
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leakage reduction works set to begin next month in Clonmany – road closures to be expected

31 October 2023
Gary Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action urgently needed to protect Castlefinn from flooding – Cllr Gary Doherty

31 October 2023
tractor1
News, Top Stories

Number of children discovered driving tractors on main road in Gortahork last Sunday

31 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two vehicle road traffic collision on Beltany Road

31 October 2023
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leakage reduction works set to begin next month in Clonmany – road closures to be expected

31 October 2023
Gary Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action urgently needed to protect Castlefinn from flooding – Cllr Gary Doherty

31 October 2023
tractor1
News, Top Stories

Number of children discovered driving tractors on main road in Gortahork last Sunday

31 October 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

10 people arrested in Donegal for drink or drug driving offences

31 October 2023
grainne garda slot
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Information Slot on Tuesday October 31st

31 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube