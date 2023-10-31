Competing at an elite level is the challenge for Jim McGuinness’ Donegal

Jim McGuinness is settling into his second term as Donegal Manager putting together the building blocks that he hopes will make Donegal a force again.

The man who guided the county to the All Ireland in 2012 returns to the helm after nine years away and has Colm McFadden and Neil McGee as his assistants.

The recent club championships proved to be a busy period for Jim and his backroom team as they look to rebuild a squad.

Jim says the county has always produced really good players and his task is to get them competing at an elite level.

The Donegal Manager spoke with Highland’s Oisin Kelly at this weeks Fr Brian Quinn Golf Classic in Rosapenna that was in association with Donegal GAA and the Donegal Hospice.