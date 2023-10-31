Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Competing at an elite level is the challenge for Jim McGuinness’ Donegal

Jim McGuinness is settling into his second term as Donegal Manager putting together the building blocks that he hopes will make Donegal a force again.

The man who guided the county to the All Ireland in 2012 returns to the helm after nine years away and has Colm McFadden and Neil McGee as his assistants.

The recent club championships proved to be a busy period for Jim and his backroom team as they look to rebuild a squad.

Jim says the county has always produced really good players and his task is to get them competing at an elite level.

The Donegal Manager spoke with Highland’s Oisin Kelly at this weeks Fr Brian Quinn Golf Classic in Rosapenna that was in association with Donegal GAA and the Donegal Hospice.

Police 1
News, Top Stories

Two vehicle road traffic collision on Beltany Road

31 October 2023
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leakage reduction works set to begin next month in Clonmany – road closures to be expected

31 October 2023
Gary Doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action urgently needed to protect Castlefinn from flooding – Cllr Gary Doherty

31 October 2023
tractor1
News, Top Stories

Number of children discovered driving tractors on main road in Gortahork last Sunday

31 October 2023
Advertisement

