A motorist collided with a deer on the N15 when she was travelling between Ballybofey and Donegal Town.

The incident occurred last Wednesday.

The motorist sustained no injuries and Gardaí wish to bring attention to the area as there have been a number of collisions involving deer in the particular area.

Deer rutting season takes place between late September and early to mid November.

Road users are advised to drive slowly and to stay alert, particularly when driving in country areas.