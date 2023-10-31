Number of children discovered driving tractors on main road in Gortahork last Sunday

Gardaí discovered a number of 12 year old children driving tractors on the main N56 in Gortahork last Sunday.

Some of the children couldn’t reach the brake pedals nor did they have the strength to operate the steering wheels.

There were also 13 and 14 year old driving these tractors.

Local Gardaí are now considering the consequences and wish to thank those who were legally permitted to be on the roads.

Gardaí are reminding parents that a tractor run does not mean that participants are exempt from the road.