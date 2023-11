New car registrations are down 16.8% in Ireland.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 2,178 new cars were registered during October, 45 of them in Donegal.

Between January and October a total of 2,554 new cars were registered in the county, up 1.63% on the same period in 2022.

303 electric cars were also registered in Donegal in the first 10 months of the year, an increase of almost 33%.