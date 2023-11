Police are investigating a photograph circulating on social media which appears to show a person in Guildhall Square in Derry dressed in a uniform with ‘HAMAS’ spelt on the picture.

Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard says they understand how inappropriate the image is given the events in the Middle East at the moment.

He says it is extremely difficult to identify the person pictured and is appealing to anyone who can assist to contact them.