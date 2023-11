The Irish Farmers’ Association says this year’s potato harvest is the worst in recent memory, which is rapidly turning into a salvage operation.

It says around 60 percent of this year’s crop remains to be harvested, and adds “sizeable losses have occurred already and are likely substantially increase.”

IFA National Potato Committee Chair, Seán Ryan, says “with more heavy rain forecast on already saturated ground, it looks like there will be no let up for growers.”