Donegal’s Oisin Gallen hopes new jersey brings “fresh start”

Donegal GAA launched the new county jersey for the 2024 season today at The Abbey Hotel in conjunction with O’Neills.

The county crest is at the heart of the design which isn’t to far off the previous jersey.

Donegal forward Oisin Gallen attended the launch and speaking with Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News he hopes the jersey brings a “fresh start” heading into next season.

Full press release below on the jersey launch.

Donegal heritage front and centre in new county jersey design

Donegal GAA are delighted to announce the launch of our new county jersey for the 2024 season.

Donegal GAA being one of the country’s most recognisable and top sporting brands, spaces on our jersey are premium.

With Donegal GAA official sponsors, the Abbey Hotel, Circet, MCR, Pod-Trak and O’Neills all featuring on the on the new jersey, Donegal GAA and it’s sponsors can be very happy with the latest design.

A spokesperson for the manufacturer said, “O’Neills is delighted to have worked with Donegal GAA on their 2024 Home jersey. The jersey embodies the heritage of Donegal with their iconic crest at the heart of the design, while also featuring a new ribbed knit collar for a stylish and classic look. It will no doubt be an exciting year ahead for Donegal GAA with the return of Jim McGuiness and we wish them the best of luck for the season ahead.”

On the last run of jerseys for the 2022 and 23 season, the name of every club in the county was embedded into the fabric. On this occasion a lot of work has gone into making a jersey that recognises the heritage of Donegal. A number of months ago, Mick McGrath was tasked with liaising with our jersey sponsors and O’Neills to come up with a concept that is the best fit for Donegal GAA.

With the county’s crest at the heart of the design, our sponsors and supporters can be happy with a jersey that has our crest and heritage to the heart of it. Not alone will our hurlers and footballers wear the jersey with pride, but every Donegal supporter at home and away will be anxious to get their hands on the latest design.

The jersey which went on sale this morning in sports outlets throughout the country, are also available to buy online through the O’Neills online store.