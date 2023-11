On The Score this week, Donegal senior hurling manager Mickey McCann is returning next year, we hear from the Burt man on another tilt at glory plus he’ll preview the Ulster Club games for Setanta and St Eunan’s.

NaRossa Manager Declan Bonner looks ahead to the Donegal Junior Champions Ulster club clash with Lisnaskea and Oisin Gallen on the new Donegal Jersey and working under Jim McGuinness while Ann Marie McGlynn reflects on her National Marathon success last weekend.