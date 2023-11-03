Darren Murphy to lead Finn Harps in 2024

Finn Harps have confirmed the appointment of Darren Murphy as Head Coach.

Murphy was assistant at the club in the 2023 season and has been appointed following the job being advertised and various candidates interviewed.

Murphy holds a UEFA PRO coaching license and was previously head coach at Dungannon Swifts and also held first team coaching roles at Linfield and Crusaders.

He has been Elite UEFA Academy Coach and Elite Performance Coach for the IFA and has managed Northern Ireland International sides at U16, U17 and U19 levels.

Finn Harps chairperson Ian Harkin said “We owed it to our shareholders, fans and commercial supporters to do a thorough review of the role, including advertising the job and interviewing candidates, having made the decision last year to appoint a full-time manager. We believe that decision to have been the right one and we are committed to a pathway of being a professionally run club both on the pitch and off it. Darren’s record both on the playing pitch and off it as a coach is very impressive. Having been in Ballybofey 12 months now he has built a familiarity with our community, the league itself and the players at the club. We are committed to developing our own and we have seen some amazing talents flourish this year, these lads all have experience now and we are confident we can push on and be competitive in 2024. During the year we have tied down the best of the talent in Donegal and in the off season hopefully we can bring back some of those who are playing either in the county or outside it back to Finn Harps once again to represent our club. We have a massive year ahead from lots of angles, there is lots to be excited about in 2024, including our stadium. It is exciting watching our own develop into senior footballers, we have a number we believe have the potential to make it to the highest level. In 5 years time you want to be able to say “I was there when he played for Harps” and in development terms they couldn’t be in better hands with Murph at the wheel.”

Darren Murphy said “I would like to thank Ian Harkin and the rest of the board for giving me this fantastic opportunity. After taking the team for the final six weeks of the season, it was something that I really, really enjoyed. So, when the opportunity arose to take the role in a full-time capacity it was something that I jumped at. The reasons behind the decision for me were that I wanted to challenge myself, I wanted to challenge the players and the fact that I have really enjoyed the last 12 months working at Finn Harps Football Club. I am grateful to be given the chance to explore the opportunity even further. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all the people around the club and most importantly I have enjoyed working with the players. I would also like to acknowledge that the supporters and the people around Donegal have been fantastic to me since I arrived. I hope to confirm some appointments of my backroom team in the next short while. Finally, I am really looking forward to the challenge and what I would like to say to the Finn Harps fans is that I will give the role 100% and I will do the best that I can to put a team out on the pitch that they are proud of.”