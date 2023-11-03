Donegal jockey has three rides at prestigious Breeders’ Cup meeting in California

Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle will have three rides this weekend at the prestigious Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita just outside Los Angeles.

Today (Friday), he is on Mountain Bear in the Prevagen Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Grade One race for two year old colts and geldings.

Tomorrow, the 20-year-old will be on Lumiere Rock for trainer Joseph O’Brien in the €2 million (dollars) Filly & Mare Turf grade one race and he is also booked to ride Broome in another race tomorrow, the $4 million Longines Breeders Cup Turf.

McMonagle remains the reigning dual-champion apprentice in Ireland, and has had 57 winners this season.