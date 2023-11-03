Motion to come before SF Ard Fheis calling on party to deliver 100% redress if in Government

A motion is to be brought before Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis to call on the party to deliver 100% Redress for homeowners affected by the defective block crisis if in Government after the next election.

The party’s Buncrana based cumann agreed the move ahead of the event next week.

Councillor Jack Murray says he and fellow party members in Buncrana felt it was important to submit the motion which would make it official party policy to deliver full redress.

He believes if the political will is there, the support needed can be delivered: