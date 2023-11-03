Refinements works to be carried out on Polestar this Monday

Further works are planned to take place at the Polestar Roundabout to improve the phasing of lights and address issues that have been encountered since their introduction.

Works are due to commence on Monday.

It hoped that traffic flow will be optimised as well as having safe pedestrian and cyclist crossings implemented.

It is possible that additional traffic delays will be experienced as this process is carried out.

The lights will continue to be monitored and changed to improve the function of the signals where possible.

Donegal County council are asking for patience from motorists and the general public at this time.

They also wish to reiterate that traffic congestion in the town cannot be resolved at peak times by traffic lights alone, this is something that can only be achieved by significant new infrastructure such as the Ten-T Project.