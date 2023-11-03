Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Refinements works to be carried out on Polestar this Monday

Further works are planned to take place at the Polestar Roundabout to improve the phasing of lights and address issues that have been encountered since their introduction.

Works are due to commence on Monday.

It hoped that traffic flow will be optimised as well as having safe pedestrian and cyclist crossings implemented.

It is possible that additional traffic delays will be experienced as this process is carried out.

The lights will continue to be monitored and changed to improve the function of the signals where possible.

Donegal County council are asking for patience from motorists and the general public at this time.

They also wish to reiterate that traffic congestion in the town cannot be resolved at peak times by traffic lights alone, this is something that can only be achieved by significant new infrastructure such as the Ten-T Project.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach hits out at An Bord Pleanála

3 November 2023
Ballybofey Main Street
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns continue to be raised over County Donegal Development Plan

3 November 2023
burglary
News, Top Stories

‘Lock Up and Light Up’ – Gardai warn

3 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach hits out at An Bord Pleanála

3 November 2023
Ballybofey Main Street
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns continue to be raised over County Donegal Development Plan

3 November 2023
burglary
News, Top Stories

‘Lock Up and Light Up’ – Gardai warn

3 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 November 2023
beagle dogs
News, Top Stories

Donegal dog rescue charity at max capacity

3 November 2023
air qual 031123
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny reports poorest air quality in Ireland today, but good forecast for Donegal

3 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube