There are over 800 teacher vacancies at schools across the country.

A joint survey by the INTO, the Irish Primary Principals Network and the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association found 28 per cent of all schools have long term vacancies.

However, the figure is 50 percent in DEIS schools and Gaelsoileanna, and 43 per cent in special schools.

General Secretary of the INTO, John Boyle says he has never seen the situation this bad……….