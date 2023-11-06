Calls for defective block homeowners to be reimbursed after initial testing payments

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee is calling on the Housing Minister to ensure defective block homeowners who have paid for initial testing are reimbursed as a matter of urgency.

Under the previous redress scheme, the householder was required to cover testing costs.

It was however, understood that once the enhanced scheme came into operation which doesn’t require the homeowner to pay engineer fees, those who had already engaged with the old scheme would be transferred onto it and reimbursed.

It’s now feared it may be the end of 2024 before those out of pocket receive payment.

Councillor Martin McDermott says it’s simply not fair on the homeowners who are still out thousands of euro: